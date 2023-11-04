The UTSA Roadrunners (5-3) are 7.5-point favorites when they visit the North Texas Mean Green (3-5) in conference play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Apogee Stadium. An over/under of 71.5 is set for the game.

UTSA is totaling 409.4 yards per game on offense, which ranks 53rd in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the Roadrunners rank 64th, surrendering 370.5 yards per game. On defense, North Texas is a bottom-25 unit, giving up 474.3 total yards per game (second-worst). Fortunately, it is excelling on the offensive side of the ball, generating 485.3 total yards per contest (ninth-best).

UTSA vs. North Texas Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

UTSA vs North Texas Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UTSA -7.5 -110 -110 71.5 -110 -110 -300 +240

UTSA Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Roadrunners rank -24-worst with 437.3 total yards per game over their last three contests. On defense, they rank 28th by giving up 297.3 total yards per game over their last three contests.

While the Roadrunners rank 19th-best in scoring offense over the last three contests (39.3 points per game), they've been less effective on the defensive side of the ball with 19 points allowed per game (52nd-ranked).

On the offensive side of the ball, UTSA has averaged 277.7 passing yards per game over its last three contests (54th-ranked). Meanwhile, it has allowed an average of 200 passing yards on defense over that time frame (104th-ranked).

With an average of 159.7 rushing yards per game on offense and 97.3 rushing yards allowed on defense over the last three contests, the Roadrunners rank 100th and 44th, respectively, during that period.

Over their past three games, the Roadrunners have two wins against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

UTSA has gone over the total once in its past three contests.

UTSA Betting Records & Stats

UTSA has a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Roadrunners have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

UTSA has hit the over in three of its eight games with a set total (37.5%).

UTSA is 5-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 71.4% of those games).

UTSA has gone 1-0 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter (80%).

The Roadrunners have an implied moneyline win probability of 75.0% in this matchup.

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris has 1,588 passing yards for UTSA, completing 66% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 99 rushing yards (12.4 ypg) on 47 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Kevorian Barnes has 477 rushing yards on 111 carries with four touchdowns.

Robert Henry has collected 376 yards on 57 attempts, scoring six times.

Joshua Cephus' 679 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 77 times and has registered 55 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has hauled in 24 passes while averaging 54.3 yards per game and scoring six touchdowns.

Devin McCuin's 25 catches are good enough for 365 yards and two touchdowns.

Trey Moore leads the team with 12 sacks, and also has 12 TFL and 35 tackles.

Ken Robinson, UTSA's top tackler, has 41 tackles this year.

Elliott Davison has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 20 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended to his name.

