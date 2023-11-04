AAC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 10
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Week 10 of the 2023 college football season includes seven games involving AAC teams. Our computer model favors Navy (-7) against Temple and betting the over/under in the UTSA vs. North Texas matchup as best bets or parlay options.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on all AAC games with BetMGM!
Best Week 10 AAC Spread Bets
Pick: Navy -7 vs. Temple
- Matchup: Navy Midshipmen at Temple Owls
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Navy by 18.1 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: November 4
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Pick: Memphis -13.5 vs. South Florida
- Matchup: South Florida Bulls at Memphis Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Memphis by 20.9 points
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: November 4
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Pick: Florida Atlantic +1 vs. UAB
- Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at UAB Blazers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida Atlantic by 2.6 points
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: November 4
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Make your AAC spread pick now through BetMGM.
Best Week 10 AAC Total Bets
Under 71.5 - UTSA vs. North Texas
- Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at North Texas Mean Green
- Projected Total: 63.7 points
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: November 4
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Under 68.5 - South Florida vs. Memphis
- Matchup: South Florida Bulls at Memphis Tigers
- Projected Total: 61.5 points
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: November 4
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Over 45.5 - Navy vs. Temple
- Matchup: Navy Midshipmen at Temple Owls
- Projected Total: 50.7 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: November 4
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.
Week 10 AAC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Tulane
|7-1 (4-0 AAC)
|30.6 / 20.5
|405.9 / 332.8
|SMU
|6-2 (4-0 AAC)
|40.5 / 14.0
|463.0 / 280.8
|UTSA
|5-3 (4-0 AAC)
|30.5 / 25.4
|409.4 / 370.5
|Memphis
|6-2 (3-1 AAC)
|36.8 / 25.1
|439.1 / 398.6
|Florida Atlantic
|4-4 (3-1 AAC)
|25.9 / 23.9
|350.0 / 389.8
|Rice
|4-4 (2-2 AAC)
|33.3 / 27.8
|394.6 / 392.3
|South Florida
|4-4 (2-2 AAC)
|28.0 / 34.3
|437.5 / 444.1
|Navy
|3-4 (2-2 AAC)
|18.3 / 22.1
|304.9 / 362.9
|North Texas
|3-5 (1-3 AAC)
|35.5 / 36.6
|485.3 / 474.3
|Tulsa
|3-5 (1-3 AAC)
|22.0 / 35.9
|357.3 / 443.3
|Charlotte
|2-6 (1-3 AAC)
|14.8 / 24.6
|309.3 / 345.6
|UAB
|2-6 (1-3 AAC)
|29.0 / 37.6
|430.5 / 418.9
|Temple
|2-6 (0-4 AAC)
|19.1 / 38.0
|349.4 / 454.0
|East Carolina
|1-7 (0-4 AAC)
|18.6 / 26.3
|285.5 / 352.5
Watch AAC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.