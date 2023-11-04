As we enter Week 10 of the college football season, there are five games involving teams from the SWAC on the docket. For info on how to watch all of the action, keep scrolling.

SWAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Florida A&M Rattlers at Alabama A&M Bulldogs 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Prairie View A&M Panthers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 HBCUGo (Live stream on Fubo) Texas Southern Tigers at Jackson State Tigers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Southern Jaguars at Alcorn State Braves 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Grambling Tigers vs. Alabama State Hornets 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

