Brandin Cooks was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Dallas Cowboys have a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 9. Take a look at Cooks' stats below.

Rep Brandin Cooks and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cooks' season stats include 158 yards on 16 receptions (9.9 per catch) and two touchdowns, plus three carries for 23 yards. He has been targeted 27 times.

Keep an eye on Cooks' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Brandin Cooks Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Rest

The Cowboys have one other receiver on the injury report this week: Michael Gallup (DNP/illness): 20 Rec; 224 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 9 Injury Reports

Cowboys vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Cooks 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 27 16 158 39 2 9.9

Cooks Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 4 2 22 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 2 17 0 Week 4 Patriots 4 4 27 0 Week 5 @49ers 4 1 7 0 Week 6 @Chargers 4 4 36 1 Week 8 Rams 4 3 49 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.