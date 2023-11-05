With the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) and the Buffalo Bills (5-3) playing on November 5 at Paycor Stadium, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen will go head to head at the quarterback position. We analyze the two signal callers below, digging into the stats and trends that will affect this matchup.

Bengals vs. Bills Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: Paycor Stadium

Paycor Stadium Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio TV: NBC

Joe Burrow vs. Josh Allen Matchup

Joe Burrow 2023 Stats Josh Allen 7 Games Played 8 66.3% Completion % 71.7% 1,513 (216.1) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,165 (270.6) 10 Touchdowns 17 4 Interceptions 8 57 (8.1) Rushing Yards (Per game) 189 (23.6) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 5

Joe Burrow Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 261.5 yards

: Over/Under 261.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Bills Defensive Stats

This year, the Bills' defensive unit has been looking good this season, as it ranks seventh in the league with 136 points allowed (17 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Buffalo has surrendered 1,633 total passing yards (13th in NFL) and rank 14th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.4).

Against the run, the Bills are having trouble this season, with 976 rushing yards allowed (25th in NFL). They rank 12th with five rushing touchdowns allowed.

On defense, Buffalo ranks 19th in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 40%. It is sixth in red-zone percentage allowed at 42.3%.

Josh Allen Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 272.5 yards

: Over/Under 272.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Bengals Defensive Stats

