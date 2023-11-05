The Dallas Mavericks (4-1) take the court against the Charlotte Hornets (2-3) as double-digit, 11.5-point favorites on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSSE.

Mavericks vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Dallas, Texas

Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs. Hornets Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 125 - Hornets 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Hornets

Pick ATS: Mavericks (- 11.5)

Mavericks (- 11.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-12.9)

Mavericks (-12.9) Pick OU: Over (235.5)



Over (235.5) Computer Predicted Total: 236.9

The Mavericks sport a 3-2-0 ATS record this season compared to the 2-3-0 mark of the Hornets.

Dallas and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 80% of the time this season (four out of five). That's more often than Charlotte and its opponents have (three out of five).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Mavericks are 3-0, a better tally than the Hornets have put up (2-2) as moneyline underdogs.

Mavericks Performance Insights

The Mavericks have a top-five offense this season, ranking fourth-best in the league with 120.8 points per game. At the other end of the court, they rank 21st with 115.8 points allowed per contest.

Dallas is averaging 43.0 boards per game (22nd-ranked in league). It is allowing 46.0 rebounds per contest (19th-ranked).

So far this year, the Mavericks rank 24th in the league in assists, dishing out 23.6 per game.

Dallas is committing 12.8 turnovers per game (seventh-ranked in league). It is forcing 15.2 turnovers per contest (ninth-ranked).

In terms of three-point shooting, everything is clicking for the Mavericks, who are sinking 18.0 treys per game (best in NBA) and shooting 40.9% from three-point land (second-best).

