On Sunday, November 5, 2023, the Dallas Mavericks (1-0) take on the Charlotte Hornets (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSSE.

Mavericks vs. Hornets Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 5

Sunday, November 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSSW, BSSE

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic put up 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists last season. He also sank 49.6% of his shots from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 triples per game.

Last season, Kyrie Irving recorded an average of 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s numbers last season were 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He sank 40.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.0 treys (seventh in NBA).

Grant Williams collected 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He sank 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per contest.

Dwight Powell's stats last season included 6.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He made 73.2% of his shots from the field.

Hornets Players to Watch

Terry Rozier recorded 21.1 points, 5.1 assists and 4.1 boards last season.

P.J. Washington posted 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists last year. Defensively, he delivered 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

LaMelo Ball recorded 23.3 points, 6.4 boards and 8.4 assists. Defensively, he delivered 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Gordon Hayward collected 14.7 points, 4.3 boards and 4.1 assists.

Nick Richards collected 8.2 points, 0.6 assists and 6.4 boards.

Mavericks vs. Hornets Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Mavericks Hornets 114.2 Points Avg. 111.0 114.1 Points Allowed Avg. 117.2 47.5% Field Goal % 45.7% 37.1% Three Point % 33.0%

