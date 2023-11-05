The Dallas Mavericks (4-1) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to square off against the Charlotte Hornets (2-3) on Sunday, November 5 at American Airlines Center, with the opening tip at 7:30 PM ET.

The Mavericks head into this contest following a 125-114 loss to the Nuggets on Friday. In the Mavericks' loss, Luka Doncic led the way with a team-high 34 points (adding 10 rebounds and eight assists).

Mavericks vs Hornets Additional Info

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Maxi Kleber PF Out Toe 3 6 2 Markieff Morris PF Questionable Illness Kyrie Irving PG Questionable Foot 19.5 4.5 6

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Hornets Injuries: James Bouknight: Out (Knee), Frank Ntilikina: Out (Leg), Cody Martin: Out (Knee)

Mavericks vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and BSSE

Mavericks vs. Hornets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -11.5 235.5

