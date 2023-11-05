The Dallas Mavericks host the Charlotte Hornets at American Airlines Center on Sunday (tip at 7:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Luka Doncic and others in this game.

Mavericks vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE

BSSW and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Dallas, Texas

Venue: American Airlines Center

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (Over: -115) 9.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -125)

Doncic's 41.0 points per game average is 9.5 points more than Sunday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 11.5 is 2.0 more than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (9.5).

Doncic's year-long assist average -- 8.5 per game -- is the exact same as Sunday's assist over/under.

Doncic's 6.0 made three-pointers per game is 2.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).

