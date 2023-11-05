Michael Gallup did not participate in his most recent practice. The Dallas Cowboys' Week 9 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Gallup's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

In the air, Gallup has been targeted 35 times, with season stats of 224 yards on 20 receptions (11.2 per catch) and zero TDs.

Michael Gallup Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Illness

The Cowboys have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Brandin Cooks (LP/nir - rest): 16 Rec; 158 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 9 Injury Reports

Cowboys vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Gallup 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 35 20 224 88 0 11.2

Gallup Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 2 1 10 0 Week 2 Jets 2 1 3 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 6 92 0 Week 4 Patriots 6 5 60 0 Week 5 @49ers 5 2 15 0 Week 6 @Chargers 10 3 24 0 Week 8 Rams 3 2 20 0

