Michael Gallup has a good matchup when his Dallas Cowboys play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Eagles concede 247.5 passing yards per game, seventh-worst in the league.

Gallup has 224 yards on 20 catches. He has been targeted 35 times, and posts 32 yards receiving per contest.

Gallup vs. the Eagles

Gallup vs the Eagles (since 2021): 2 GP / 27 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 27 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Philadelphia in the 2023 season.

The Eagles have allowed 14 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Philadelphia has allowed two players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 247.5 passing yards per game given up by the Eagles defense makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

The Eagles' defense is 29th in the NFL by conceding two passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (16 total passing TDs).

Michael Gallup Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 29.5 (-111)

Gallup Receiving Insights

In 28.6% of his opportunities (two times in seven games), Gallup has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Gallup has been targeted on 35 of his team's 229 passing attempts this season (15.3% target share).

He has been targeted 35 times, averaging 6.4 yards per target (98th in NFL).

Gallup does not have a TD reception this season in seven games.

Gallup's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Rams 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/16/2023 Week 6 10 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 5 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 6 REC / 92 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

