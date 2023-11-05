Rico Dowdle will be facing the best run defense in the league when his Dallas Cowboys take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

On the ground, Dowdle has 125 rushing yards on 33 attempts (17.9 ypg). As a receiver, Dowdle has caught seven balls for 57 yards (8.1 ypg). He's also scored one TD through the passing game.

Dowdle vs. the Eagles

Dowdle vs the Eagles (since 2021): No games

No games The Eagles have not given up 100 or more yards to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Philadelphia has given up one or more rushing TDs to three opposing players this year.

The Eagles have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

The rush defense of the Eagles is allowing 65.5 yards per game on the ground this season, which ranks first in the league.

So far this season, the Eagles have allowed three passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.4 per game. That ranks third among NFL defenses.

Cowboys Player Previews

Rico Dowdle Rushing Props vs. the Eagles

Rushing Yards: 15.5 (-115)

Dowdle Rushing Insights

Dowdle has yet to hit the over on his rushing yards totals in his two opportunities this season.

The Cowboys have passed 52.4% of the time and run 47.6% this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 15.9% of his team's 208 rushing attempts this season (33).

In seven games this season, Dowdle has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

He has one touchdown this season (6.7% of his team's 15 offensive TDs).

He has six red zone carries for 11.8% of the team share (his team runs on 55.4% of its plays in the red zone).

Dowdle's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Rams 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/16/2023 Week 6 3 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 1 TD

