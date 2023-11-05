The Dallas Mavericks, with Tim Hardaway Jr., match up versus the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Hardaway, in his last action, had nine points in a 125-114 loss to the Nuggets.

With prop bets in place for Hardaway, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-105)

Over 13.5 (-105) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+116)

Over 3.5 (+116) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-115)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hornets were 22nd in the league defensively last year, giving up 117.2 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Hornets were 29th in the NBA last season, allowing 46.2 per game.

The Hornets conceded 25.9 assists per contest last season (19th in the league).

Giving up 12.2 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Hornets were 12th in the league in that category.

Tim Hardaway Jr. vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 36 15 5 1 3 1 1

