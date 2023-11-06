Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Harris County, Texas today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Harris County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Yes Prep North Central at Frassati Catholic

Game Time: 5:50 PM CT on November 6

5:50 PM CT on November 6 Location: Spring, TX

Spring, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Covenant Academy at The Emery/Weiner School