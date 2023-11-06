The No. 18 Texas Longhorns (0-0) hit the court against the Incarnate Word Cardinals (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on Longhorn Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Incarnate Word vs. Texas Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
  • TV: LHN

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Incarnate Word Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.7 percentage points higher than the Longhorns gave up to their opponents (42.5%).
  • Incarnate Word put together an 8-7 straight up record in games it shot above 42.5% from the field.
  • The Longhorns ranked 178th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Cardinals ranked 256th.
  • The Cardinals put up just 3.0 more points per game last year (70.8) than the Longhorns allowed (67.8).
  • When it scored more than 67.8 points last season, Incarnate Word went 11-8.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison

  • Incarnate Word scored more points at home (75.5 per game) than on the road (67.0) last season.
  • At home, the Cardinals allowed 70.5 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 78.5.
  • Incarnate Word knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (6.6) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than away (34.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Texas - Moody Center
11/11/2023 @ Tulsa - Donald W. Reynolds Center
11/14/2023 Schreiner - McDermott Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.