On Monday, November 6, 2023, the Orlando Magic (4-2) take the court against the Dallas Mavericks (5-1) at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSSW.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Magic matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Mavericks vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSSW

BSFL and BSSW Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Mavericks vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mavericks vs Magic Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mavericks vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic are outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game with a +37 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.7 points per game (19th in the NBA) and allow 103.5 per contest (third in the league).

The Mavericks put up 121.3 points per game (fourth in league) while allowing 116.2 per outing (23rd in NBA). They have a +31 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.1 points per game.

These teams score 231 points per game between them, 6.5 more than this game's point total.

These teams give up a combined 219.7 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Orlando has compiled a 5-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Dallas is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mavericks and Magic NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +2500 +1200 - Magic +35000 +8000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.