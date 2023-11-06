The Dallas Mavericks (5-1) take on the Orlando Magic (4-2) at Amway Center on November 6, 2023.

Mavericks vs. Magic Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Mavericks vs Magic Additional Info

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks have shot at a 47.7% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 45.5% shooting opponents of the Magic have averaged.

Dallas has compiled a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.5% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at sixth.

The Mavericks score an average of 121.3 points per game, 17.8 more points than the 103.5 the Magic give up.

Dallas is 5-1 when it scores more than 103.5 points.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

The Mavericks scored more points at home (115.4 per game) than on the road (113.1) last season.

The Mavericks allowed fewer points at home (112.7 per game) than away (115.6) last season.

At home, the Mavericks sunk 14.9 triples per game last season, 0.6 fewer than they averaged on the road (15.5). Their 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (36.5%) than away (37.6%) too.

Mavericks Injuries