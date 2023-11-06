How to Watch the Mavericks vs. Magic Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Dallas Mavericks (5-1) take on the Orlando Magic (4-2) at Amway Center on November 6, 2023.
Mavericks vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
Mavericks vs Magic Additional Info
|Magic vs Mavericks Injury Report
|Magic vs Mavericks Betting Trends & Stats
|Magic vs Mavericks Odds/Over/Under
|Magic vs Mavericks Prediction
|Magic vs Mavericks Player Props
Mavericks Stats Insights
- The Mavericks have shot at a 47.7% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 45.5% shooting opponents of the Magic have averaged.
- Dallas has compiled a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.5% from the field.
- The Mavericks are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at sixth.
- The Mavericks score an average of 121.3 points per game, 17.8 more points than the 103.5 the Magic give up.
- Dallas is 5-1 when it scores more than 103.5 points.
Mavericks Home & Away Comparison
- The Mavericks scored more points at home (115.4 per game) than on the road (113.1) last season.
- The Mavericks allowed fewer points at home (112.7 per game) than away (115.6) last season.
- At home, the Mavericks sunk 14.9 triples per game last season, 0.6 fewer than they averaged on the road (15.5). Their 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (36.5%) than away (37.6%) too.
Mavericks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Maxi Kleber
|Questionable
|Toe
|Luka Doncic
|Questionable
|Quadricep
|Kyrie Irving
|Questionable
|Foot
