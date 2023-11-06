Stars vs. Bruins Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 6
The Dallas Stars (7-2-1) square off against the Boston Bruins (9-1-1) at American Airlines Center on Monday, November 6 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX, with both teams back in action after a loss. The Stars fell to the Vancouver Canucks 2-0 in their last outing, while the Bruins are coming off a 5-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings.
Ahead of this matchup, here's who we expect to bring home the win in Monday's hockey action.
Stars vs. Bruins Predictions for Monday
Our computer projection model for this game calls for a final result of Stars 4, Bruins 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-135)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Bruins (+1.5)
Stars vs Bruins Additional Info
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars are 2-1-3 in overtime games as part of a 7-2-1 overall record.
- Dallas has won all four of its games that were decided by one goal.
- In the two games this season the Stars recorded just one goal, they've finished 1-1-0 (two points).
- Dallas lost in overtime in the only game this season when it scored two goals (registering one point).
- The Stars have scored at least three goals six times, and are 6-0-0 in those games.
- In the lone game when Dallas has recorded a lone power-play goal, it won (two points).
- In the three games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 2-1-0 (four points).
- The Stars have been outshot by opponents in seven games, going 5-1-1 to record 11 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Bruins AVG
|Bruins Rank
|22nd
|2.9
|Goals Scored
|3.18
|15th
|5th
|2.5
|Goals Allowed
|1.91
|1st
|24th
|29.2
|Shots
|31.9
|13th
|27th
|33.8
|Shots Allowed
|30.7
|16th
|28th
|10.71%
|Power Play %
|16.67%
|21st
|1st
|94.44%
|Penalty Kill %
|93.62%
|2nd
Stars vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
