The No. 18 Texas Longhorns (0-0) go up against the Incarnate Word Cardinals (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on Longhorn Network.

Texas vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: LHN

Texas Stats Insights

The Longhorns shot 47.3% from the field last season, which is equal to what the Cardinals' opponents shot.

In games Texas shot better than 47.3% from the field, it went 12-2 overall.

The Cardinals ranked 340th in rebounding in college basketball, the Longhorns finished 183rd.

Last year, the Longhorns recorded just 4.1 more points per game (78) than the Cardinals gave up (73.9).

Texas had a 13-3 record last season when scoring more than 73.9 points.

Texas Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Texas fared better at home last year, posting 84.8 points per game, compared to 69.4 per game in road games.

Defensively the Longhorns were better at home last year, ceding 67.4 points per game, compared to 72 on the road.

At home, Texas averaged 1.8 more threes per game (8.1) than in road games (6.3). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.2%) compared to when playing on the road (31.8%).

Texas Upcoming Schedule