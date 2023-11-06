How to Watch Texas vs. Incarnate Word on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 18 Texas Longhorns (0-0) go up against the Incarnate Word Cardinals (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on Longhorn Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Texas vs. Incarnate Word Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: LHN
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Texas Stats Insights
- The Longhorns shot 47.3% from the field last season, which is equal to what the Cardinals' opponents shot.
- In games Texas shot better than 47.3% from the field, it went 12-2 overall.
- The Cardinals ranked 340th in rebounding in college basketball, the Longhorns finished 183rd.
- Last year, the Longhorns recorded just 4.1 more points per game (78) than the Cardinals gave up (73.9).
- Texas had a 13-3 record last season when scoring more than 73.9 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Texas fared better at home last year, posting 84.8 points per game, compared to 69.4 per game in road games.
- Defensively the Longhorns were better at home last year, ceding 67.4 points per game, compared to 72 on the road.
- At home, Texas averaged 1.8 more threes per game (8.1) than in road games (6.3). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.2%) compared to when playing on the road (31.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Incarnate Word
|-
|Moody Center
|11/10/2023
|Delaware State
|-
|Moody Center
|11/15/2023
|Rice
|-
|Moody Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.