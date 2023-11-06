The New Mexico Lobos (0-0) battle the Texas Southern Tigers (0-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.

Texas Southern vs. New Mexico Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico TV: MW Network

Texas Southern Stats Insights

The Tigers' 42.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.9 percentage points lower than the Lobos gave up to their opponents (43.6%).

Last season, Texas Southern had a 7-7 record in games the team collectively shot over 43.6% from the field.

The Lobos ranked 231st in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Tigers ranked 48th.

The Tigers' 69.2 points per game last year were 5.1 fewer points than the 74.3 the Lobos gave up to opponents.

Texas Southern put together a 6-3 record last season in games it scored more than 74.3 points.

Texas Southern Home & Away Comparison

At home, Texas Southern scored 75.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 64.5.

The Tigers gave up 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 74.3 away.

Texas Southern knocked down more 3-pointers at home (5.1 per game) than away (4.4) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.6%) than away (29.1%).

