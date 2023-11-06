Texas Southern vs. New Mexico: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The New Mexico Lobos will open their 2023-24 season facing the Texas Southern Tigers on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET on MW Network.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the New Mexico vs. Texas Southern matchup.
Texas Southern vs. New Mexico Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas Southern vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|New Mexico Moneyline
|Texas Southern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|New Mexico (-17.5)
|151.5
|-3000
|+1300
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Texas Southern vs. New Mexico Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Texas Southern put together a 10-19-0 record against the spread last year.
- The Tigers covered the spread once when an underdog by 17.5 points or more last year (in four opportunities).
- New Mexico put together a 16-13-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 20 times in Lobos games.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.