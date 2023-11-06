How to Watch UTSA vs. Western Illinois on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-0) take on the UTSA Roadrunners (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UTSA vs. Western Illinois Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UTSA Stats Insights
- Last season, the Roadrunners had a 41% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.1% lower than the 46.1% of shots the Leathernecks' opponents made.
- UTSA had a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 46.1% from the field.
- The Leathernecks ranked 251st in rebounding in college basketball. The Roadrunners finished 178th.
- Last year, the 69.3 points per game the Roadrunners put up were only 3.1 fewer points than the Leathernecks gave up (72.4).
- UTSA had a 7-5 record last season when scoring more than 72.4 points.
UTSA Home & Away Comparison
- UTSA averaged 70 points per game last year at home, which was 1.8 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (68.2).
- Defensively the Roadrunners were better in home games last season, giving up 71.8 points per game, compared to 83.5 in away games.
- In terms of total three-pointers made, UTSA performed better at home last year, draining 7.8 per game, compared to 6.8 on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 32.9% three-point percentage in home games and a 34.1% mark when playing on the road.
UTSA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Western Illinois
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Lamar
|-
|Montagne Center
