The Dallas Stars, including Wyatt Johnston, take the ice Monday against the Boston Bruins at American Airlines Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Johnston in that upcoming Stars-Bruins matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Johnston Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Johnston has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 17:01 on the ice per game.

Johnston has a goal in three of 10 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In four of 10 games this year, Johnston has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Johnston has an assist in three of 10 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Johnston has an implied probability of 46.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Johnston going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Johnston Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 21 goals in total (just 1.9 per game), the least in the league.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +14.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 10 Games 2 7 Points 1 3 Goals 1 4 Assists 0

