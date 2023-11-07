The Auburn Tigers (0-0) take on the No. 20 Baylor Bears (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 on ESPN.

Baylor vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota TV: ESPN

Baylor Stats Insights

The Bears shot 45% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 40.7% the Tigers' opponents shot last season.

Baylor compiled a 17-5 straight up record in games it shot over 40.7% from the field.

The Bears were the 283rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Tigers finished 76th.

The Bears put up 9.3 more points per game last year (77) than the Tigers allowed their opponents to score (67.7).

When it scored more than 67.7 points last season, Baylor went 17-6.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison

Baylor scored more points at home (82.2 per game) than on the road (71.1) last season.

The Bears allowed fewer points at home (66.4 per game) than away (75.9) last season.

Beyond the arc, Baylor sunk fewer triples on the road (9.1 per game) than at home (10.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (35.8%) than at home (38.3%) as well.

