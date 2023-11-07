The No. 20 Baylor Bears (0-0) host the Auburn Tigers (0-0) at Sanford Sports Pentagon on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. There is no line set for the game.

Baylor vs. Auburn Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Venue: Sanford Sports Pentagon

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Baylor vs Auburn Betting Records & Stats

The Bears had 17 wins in 34 games against the spread last year.

Auburn put together a 16-15-0 record against the spread last season.

Baylor vs. Auburn Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Baylor 77 149.8 70.3 138 145.2 Auburn 72.8 149.8 67.7 138 140.7

Additional Baylor vs Auburn Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bears recorded 77 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 67.7 the Tigers gave up.

Baylor went 15-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall last season when scoring more than 67.7 points.

The Tigers scored an average of 72.8 points per game last year, only 2.5 more points than the 70.3 the Bears gave up.

When it scored more than 70.3 points last season, Auburn went 11-4 against the spread and 13-5 overall.

Baylor vs. Auburn Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Baylor 17-15-0 18-14-0 Auburn 16-15-0 18-13-0

Baylor vs. Auburn Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Baylor Auburn 14-3 Home Record 14-2 5-5 Away Record 4-8 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 82.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.1 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.9 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

