The No. 20 Baylor Bears (0-0) play the Auburn Tigers (0-0) as just 1.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. The point total for the matchup is set at 142.5.

Baylor vs. Auburn Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Venue: Sanford Sports Pentagon

Favorite Spread Over/Under Baylor -1.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Baylor vs Auburn Betting Records & Stats

Against the spread, the Bears were 17-15-0 last season.

In games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter last year, Baylor finished with a record of 12-7 (63.2%).

The Bears have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this matchup.

Auburn put together a 16-15-0 record against the spread last year.

Last season, the Tigers were at least a +110 underdog on the moneyline eight times, losing each of those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Auburn has a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Baylor vs. Auburn Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 142.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Baylor 20 62.5% 77 149.8 70.3 138 145.2 Auburn 17 54.8% 72.8 149.8 67.7 138 140.7

Additional Baylor vs Auburn Insights & Trends

Last year, the 77 points per game the Bears scored were 9.3 more points than the Tigers allowed (67.7).

When Baylor put up more than 67.7 points last season, it went 15-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall.

The Tigers scored only 2.5 more points per game last year (72.8) than the Bears gave up (70.3).

Auburn went 11-4 against the spread and 13-5 overall when it scored more than 70.3 points last season.

Baylor vs. Auburn Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Baylor 17-15-0 14-12 18-14-0 Auburn 16-15-0 4-4 18-13-0

Baylor vs. Auburn Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Baylor Auburn 14-3 Home Record 14-2 5-5 Away Record 4-8 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 82.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.1 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.9 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

