Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Denton County, Texas today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Denton County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Coram Deo Academy at McKinney Christian Academy

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 7

1:30 PM CT on November 7 Location: McKinney, TX

McKinney, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Argyle High School at Timber Creek High School