Tuesday's game that pits the North Texas Mean Green (0-0) against the Northern Iowa Panthers (0-0) at UNT Coliseum has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-57 in favor of North Texas, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 7.

The matchup has no set line.

North Texas vs. Northern Iowa Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: UNT Coliseum

North Texas vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 73, Northern Iowa 57

Spread & Total Prediction for North Texas vs. Northern Iowa

Computer Predicted Spread: North Texas (-15.5)

North Texas (-15.5) Computer Predicted Total: 130.2

North Texas Performance Insights

North Texas was the 22nd-worst squad in college basketball in points scored (64.5 per game) but best in points allowed (55.8) last season.

Last season, the Mean Green were 251st in the nation in rebounds (30.6 per game) and eighth-best in rebounds conceded (26.7).

North Texas was 329th in the nation in assists (11 per game) last season.

At 7.5 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.1% from downtown last year, the Mean Green were 166th and 122nd in the country, respectively, in those categories.

North Texas was the fifth-best team in the country in 3-pointers allowed (5.1 per game) and 18th-best in 3-point percentage defensively (30.2%) last year.

The Mean Green attempted 41.3% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last year, and 58.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 33.3% of the Mean Green's baskets were 3-pointers, and 66.7% were 2-pointers.

