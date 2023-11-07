North Texas vs. Northern Iowa: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 7
The North Texas Mean Green (0-0) and the Northern Iowa Panthers (0-0) meet in a matchup with no set line at UNT Coliseum on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
North Texas vs. Northern Iowa Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Denton, Texas
- Venue: UNT Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
North Texas Betting Records & Stats
- North Texas put together a 15-14-0 record against the spread last season.
- North Texas put together a 15-14-0 ATS record last season compared to the 13-16-0 mark from Northern Iowa.
North Texas vs. Northern Iowa Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|North Texas
|64.5
|134.6
|55.8
|125.7
|120.6
|Northern Iowa
|70.1
|134.6
|69.9
|125.7
|137.3
Additional North Texas Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Mean Green put up 5.4 fewer points per game (64.5) than the Panthers gave up (69.9).
- North Texas had a 5-2 record against the spread and a 9-0 record overall last season when scoring more than 69.9 points.
North Texas vs. Northern Iowa Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|North Texas
|15-14-0
|14-15-0
|Northern Iowa
|13-16-0
|18-11-0
North Texas vs. Northern Iowa Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|North Texas
|Northern Iowa
|14-2
|Home Record
|8-8
|10-3
|Away Record
|4-7
|7-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-10-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-6-0
|65.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|71.8
|63.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.9
|4-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-5-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
