The Dallas Mavericks, with Grant Williams, match up versus the Toronto Raptors at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Williams, in his last game (November 6 win against the Magic), produced 13 points.

In this piece we'll examine Williams' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Grant Williams Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-118)

Over 10.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+100)

Over 4.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+132)

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 111.4 points per game last year made the Raptors the fourth-ranked squad in the league defensively.

Giving up 42.3 rebounds per game last year, the Raptors were 10th in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Raptors were ranked 25th in the league defensively last year, conceding 26.2 per game.

The Raptors conceded 12.2 made 3-pointers per game last year, 12th in the league in that category.

Grant Williams vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/7/2023 18 3 7 2 0 0 0 4/5/2023 19 2 1 0 0 2 0 1/21/2023 34 25 5 1 4 1 0 12/5/2022 32 7 4 1 1 0 1

