Find the injury report for the Dallas Mavericks (6-1), which currently has only one player listed, as the Mavericks ready for their matchup against the Toronto Raptors (3-4) at American Airlines Center on Wednesday, November 8 at 8:30 PM ET.

The Mavericks came out on top in their most recent game 117-102 against the Magic on Monday. In the Mavericks' win, Luka Doncic led the way with a team-high 29 points (adding three rebounds and six assists).

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Maxi Kleber PF Out Toe 3 6 2

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Raptors Injuries: Precious Achiuwa: Questionable (Groin), Christian Koloko: Out (Respiratory)

Mavericks vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and TSN

BSSW and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

