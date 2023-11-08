The Dallas Mavericks (6-1) will host the Toronto Raptors (3-4) after winning three straight home games.

Mavericks vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Mavericks vs Raptors Additional Info

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks are shooting 48% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Raptors allow to opponents.

Dallas is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at sixth.

The 120.7 points per game the Mavericks score are 13.3 more points than the Raptors allow (107.4).

Dallas is 6-1 when scoring more than 107.4 points.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Mavericks played better in home games last year, averaging 115.4 points per game, compared to 113.1 per game on the road.

Dallas surrendered 112.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 2.9 fewer points than it allowed away from home (115.6).

Looking at three-pointers, the Mavericks performed worse when playing at home last season, making 14.9 threes per game with a 36.5% three-point percentage, compared to 15.5 per game with a 37.6% percentage on the road.

Mavericks Injuries