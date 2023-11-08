Player prop bet odds for Luka Doncic, Scottie Barnes and others are listed when the Dallas Mavericks host the Toronto Raptors at American Airlines Center on Wednesday (at 8:30 PM ET).

Mavericks vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and TSN

BSSW and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks vs Raptors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: +102) 8.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +108)

The 41.0 points Doncic has scored per game this season is 12.5 more than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (28.5).

His per-game rebound average of 11.5 is 2.0 more than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (9.5).

Doncic has averaged 8.5 assists per game, which is the same as Wednesday's assist over/under.

Doncic has hit 6.0 three pointers per game, 2.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Tim Hardaway Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: +110) 3.5 (Over: +132)

The 15.5-point over/under set for Tim Hardaway Jr. on Wednesday is 2.5 less than his season scoring average (18.0).

His per-game rebounding average of 5.0 is 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (3.5).

He has knocked down 3.0 three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under on Wednesday.

Dereck Lively Props

PTS REB 8.5 (Over: +102) 6.5 (Over: -118)

The 8.5-point over/under set for Dereck Lively on Wednesday is 4.0 lower than his season scoring average of 12.5.

He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 6.5).

NBA Props Today: Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -122) 8.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: +118) 1.5 (Over: -122)

Barnes' 21.0 points per game are 0.5 points more than Wednesday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 8.7 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (8.5).

Barnes averages 6.7 assists, 1.2 more than his over/under for Wednesday.

Barnes, at 1.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Dennis Schroder Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -108) 7.5 (Over: -149) 1.5 (Over: +104)

Dennis Schroder's 15.7 points per game average is 1.2 points more than Wednesday's over/under.

He has collected 3.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (2.5).

Schroder has averaged 9.0 assists per game, 1.5 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (7.5).

Schroder's 3.3 made three-pointers per game is 1.8 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

