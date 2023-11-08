The Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-1) battle the SMU Mustangs (1-0) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Moody Coliseum. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

SMU vs. Western Illinois Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
SMU Stats Insights

  • The Mustangs made 42.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.9 percentage points lower than the Leathernecks allowed to their opponents (46.1%).
  • SMU went 6-1 when it shot better than 46.1% from the field.
  • The Leathernecks ranked 251st in rebounding in college basketball. The Mustangs finished 210th.
  • Last year, the Mustangs recorded only 2.1 fewer points per game (70.3) than the Leathernecks allowed (72.4).
  • SMU went 8-5 last season when scoring more than 72.4 points.

SMU Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games last year, SMU posted 2.8 more points per game (70.9) than it did in road games (68.1).
  • In 2022-23, the Mustangs ceded 70.8 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 83.1.
  • When playing at home, SMU averaged 1.1 more threes per game (7.1) than in road games (6). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to when playing on the road (28%).

SMU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 S'western Assemblies W 82-63 Moody Coliseum
11/8/2023 Western Illinois - Moody Coliseum
11/9/2023 Lamar - Moody Coliseum
11/14/2023 Texas A&M - Moody Coliseum

