How to Watch Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-0) play the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights
- The Lions shot at a 45.4% clip from the field last season, 3.5 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Red Raiders averaged.
- Last season, Texas A&M-Commerce had a 9-13 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 41.9% from the field.
- The Lions were the 312th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Red Raiders finished 133rd.
- The Lions scored just 2.6 more points per game last year (71.6) than the Red Raiders gave up to opponents (69).
- When it scored more than 69 points last season, Texas A&M-Commerce went 9-10.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison
- Texas A&M-Commerce scored more points at home (78.8 per game) than away (68.7) last season.
- The Lions gave up 72.9 points per game at home last season, and 74.6 away.
- Beyond the arc, Texas A&M-Commerce sunk fewer trifectas away (8.1 per game) than at home (9.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.3%) than at home (34.7%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas A&M-Commerce Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|L 78-46
|Reed Arena
|11/8/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Rupp Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.