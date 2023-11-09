Bells High School is on the road versus Mildred High School on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM CT.

Bells vs. Mildred Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Royse City, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Navarro County Games This Week

Marlin High School at Kerens High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Hewitts, TX
  • Conference: 2A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Dawson ISD at Linden-Kildare High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Royse City, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Grayson County Games This Week

Hamilton High School at Tioga High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Brock, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Jim Ned High School at Whitesboro High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Burleson, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Van Alstyne High School at Wills Point High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Plano, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Marshall High School at Denison High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Marshall, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

