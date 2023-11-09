High school football competition in Bosque County, Texas is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

    Thursday

    Walnut Springs High School at Oglesby High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Valley Mills, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Axtell High School at Valley Mills High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: McGregor, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Kopperl High School at Oakwood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Oakwood, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Iredell High School at Calvert High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Jonesboro, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

