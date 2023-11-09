If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Bowie County, Texas, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

    • Bowie County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Carthage High School at Liberty Eylau High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Pine Tree, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    James Bowie High School at McNeil High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Austin, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    De Kalb High School at Arp High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Winnsboro, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

