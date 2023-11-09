Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Burton High School vs. Granger High School Game - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM CT, Granger High School will host Burton High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Burton vs. Granger Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Rockdale, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Williamson County Games This Week
Mason High School at Thrall High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Marble Falls, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boerne High School at Taylor High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Dripping Spring, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Duncanville High School at Hutto High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Hewitt, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Magnolia West High School at Jarrell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: San Marcos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Georgetown High School at Smithson Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Spring Branch, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Park High School at Canyon High School - New Braunfels
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: New Braunfels, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty Hill High School at Harlandale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Longview, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Round Rock High School at Westlake High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Austin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vista Ridge High School at Dripping Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dripping Springs , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rouse High School at McCallum High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Austin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.