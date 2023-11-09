Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Carson County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Carson County, Texas this week, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Carson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Groom High School at Whitharral High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Silverton, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Tahoka High School at Panhandle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Canyon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
