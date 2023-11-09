Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Collin County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Collin County, Texas? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Collin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Lone Star High School at W T White High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Panther Creek High School - Frisco at Kaufman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lewisville High School at Allen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Allen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Plano East Senior High School at Prosper High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Prosper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockwall High School at Wylie High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Rockwall, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKinney High School at Marcus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: McKinney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caddo Mills High School at Farmersville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Greenville, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wakeland High School at Timberview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Frisco, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKinney North High School at Barbers Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Allen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reedy High School at Newman Smith High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richland High School at Frisco High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Haltom, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pine Tree High School at Lovejoy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Lucas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Celina High School at Paris High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Allen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Melissa High School at Whitehouse High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Melissa, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
