Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Coryell County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Coryell County, Texas this week, and information on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Coryell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Walnut Springs High School at Oglesby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Valley Mills, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Gatesville High School at Gonzales High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Hutto, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.