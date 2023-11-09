If you live in Dallas County, Texas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Parker County
  • Jack County
  • Galveston County
  • Leon County
  • Uvalde County
  • Wichita County
  • Upshur County
  • Parmer County
  • DeWitt County
  • Donley County

    • Dallas County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Martin High School - Arlington at Berkner High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Arlington, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Woodrow Wilson at Midlothian Heritage High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: midlothian, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lone Star High School at W T White High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Frisco, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Gunter High School at Trinity Leadership School - Cedar Hill

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Richardson, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    South Oak Cliff High School at Everman High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Dallas , TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Bishop Dunne Catholic School at Liberty Christian School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Argyle, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rockwall-Heath High School at Sachse High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Garland, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sunnyvale High School at Krum High School

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Princeton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Forney High School at Garland High School

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Mesquite, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cedar Hill High School at Weiss High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Pflugerville, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Justin F Kimball School at Ennis High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Dallas , TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    South Grand Prairie High School at Lake Highlands High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Coppell High School at Guyer High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Denton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Seagoville High School at Summit High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Mansfield, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Arlington High School at Highland Park High School - Dallas

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Highland Park, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Duncanville High School at Hutto High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Hewitt, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Nimitz High School at Willis High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Willis, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Central Catholic High School at Bishop Lynch High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Reedy High School at Newman Smith High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Frisco, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    DeSoto High School at Harker Heights High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Desoto, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bowie High School - Arlington at Jesuit College Prep School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Arlington, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lake Country Christian School at Dallas Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.