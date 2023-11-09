Is there high school football on the docket this week in Denton County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Denton County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Colleyville Heritage High School at Denton High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 9

6:30 PM CT on November 9 Location: Grapevine, TX

Grapevine, TX Conference: 5A - District 6

5A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lewisville High School at Allen High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Allen, TX

Allen, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Bishop Dunne Catholic School at Liberty Christian School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10

6:45 PM CT on November 10 Location: Argyle, TX

Argyle, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunnyvale High School at Krum High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10

6:50 PM CT on November 10 Location: Princeton, TX

Princeton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwest High School at Midlothian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: midlothian, TX

midlothian, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Coppell High School at Guyer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

McKinney High School at Marcus High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: McKinney, TX

McKinney, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Byron Nelson High School at Crowley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Justin, TX

Justin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Billy Ryan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Belton High School at Billy Ryan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Arlington Heights High School at Lake Dallas High School