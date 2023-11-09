Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Galveston County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Galveston County, Texas this week? We've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Galveston County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Hitchcock High School at Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: College Station, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Strake Jesuit College Prep at Clear Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Webster, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clear Springs High School at Shadow Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Rosharon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clear Creek High School at Dawson High School - Pearland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Pearland, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pearland High School at Dickinson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dickinson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dawson High School - Pearland at Dickinson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dickinson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Texas City High School at Terrell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.