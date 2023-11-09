Groom High School is on the road versus Whitharral High School on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM CT, in 1A - action.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Groom vs. Whitharral Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Silverton, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Hockley County Games This Week

Ropes High School at Ralls High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Ralls, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sundown High School at Stratford High School - Stratford

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Canyon, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Carson County Games This Week

Tahoka High School at Panhandle High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Canyon, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.