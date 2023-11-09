Hood County, Texas has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hood County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Trenton High School at Tolar High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Tolar, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.