Will Jamie Benn Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 9?
Can we expect Jamie Benn lighting the lamp when the Dallas Stars clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jamie Benn score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Benn stats and insights
- In three of 11 games this season, Benn has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.
- Benn has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Benn's shooting percentage is 15.8%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 39 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.