We have 2023 high school football action in Leon County, Texas this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Leon County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Tidehaven High School at Buffalo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Garrison High School at Leon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Jacksonville, TX

Jacksonville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Kopperl High School at Oakwood High School