Littlefield High School is on the road versus Canadian High School at 7:00 PM CT on Thursday, November 9.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Littlefield vs. Canadian Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 9

Thursday, November 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Amarillo, TX

Amarillo, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Lamb County Games This Week

Farwell High School at Olton High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 10

4:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Littlefield, TX

Littlefield, TX Conference: 2A - District 3

2A - District 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Springlake-Earth High School at Valley High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10

6:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Petersburg, TX

Petersburg, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Amherst High School at Silverton High School